Yahoo Considering Google Alliance, Hitler's Pills

trump-lays-the-virtual-smackdown-20070326113918882-000.jpgLooks like the Microsoft purchase of Yahoo is going to shake the intartubes no matter what happens at the end. Now Reuters is saying that Yahoo management really "is considering revisiting talks it held with Google several months ago on an alliance as an alternative to Microsoft's bid." Apparently Google's head honcho Eric Schmidt called Jerry Yang "to offer his company's help in any effort to thwart" Microsoft's effort. Ah, the hypocrisy of enterprises. The enemy of my enemies is also my enemy. I wonder how David Drummond is going to explain why a Yahoo-Google pseudo-cartel is better than a Microsoft-owned Yahoo. [Reuters]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
