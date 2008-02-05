Yahoo Considering Google Alliance, Hitler's Pills

Looks like the Microsoft purchase of Yahoo is going to shake the intartubes no matter what happens at the end. Now Reuters is saying that Yahoo management really "is considering revisiting talks it held with Google several months ago on an alliance as an alternative to Microsoft's bid." Apparently Google's head honcho Eric Schmidt called Jerry Yang "to offer his company's help in any effort to thwart" Microsoft's effort. Ah, the hypocrisy of enterprises. The enemy of my enemies is also my enemy. I wonder how David Drummond is going to explain why a Yahoo-Google pseudo-cartel is better than a Microsoft-owned Yahoo. [Reuters]