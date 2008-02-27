XZABADY iPod Dock is Waterproof, Thinks It's a Picture Frame

Shrink-wrapping your MP3 player has suddenly become reality, thanks to the guys at Twinbird. The XZABADY (crazy name, eh, crazy guys?) is a frame-shaped iPod dock with FM radio that you can park your player in to make it waterproof. The player connects via an audio jack, and you can customise the background with a picture of your loved one—maybe they look better with an iPod superimposed on top of them—and then press down on the silicon rubber sheet to seal. XZABADY: truly a byword for fugtional; where fug meets function. [Trends in Japan]