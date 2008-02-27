XZABADY iPod Dock is Waterproof, Thinks It's a Picture Frame

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Shrink-wrapping your MP3 player has suddenly become reality, thanks to the guys at Twinbird. The XZABADY (crazy name, eh, crazy guys?) is a frame-shaped iPod dock with FM radio that you can park your player in to make it waterproof. The player connects via an audio jack, and you can customise the background with a picture of your loved one—maybe they look better with an iPod superimposed on top of them—and then press down on the silicon rubber sheet to seal. XZABADY: truly a byword for fugtional; where fug meets function. [Trends in Japan]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

