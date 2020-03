We've had X-Wing Fighters that go up and down; here's an X-Wing that just goes down. The venue was Minneapolis' Powderhorn Park, and the event was Minneapolis' annual Art Sled rally. Photographer Tony Nelson took pictures of the day, including a rather spanky la-la double robot one, which you can see below, alongside another shot of the X-Wing after its tumble in the snow.





You can see the full set on the Minneapolis/St Paul link. [Minneapolis/St Paul via Neatorama]