XPERIA X1 Hiptop Killer: Sony Ericsson's First Video Plus Gallery

Sony's XPERIA X1 is a hiptop killer that has a touch UI, but a Hiptop-esque slide keyboard. A Windows Mobile device, the X1 features full QWERTY, a 3.2MP camera, 3-inch touchscreen at 800 X 480 resolution, Wi-Fi, 400 MB of internal storage and microSD support. Plus it's ready for every frequency under the sun for Europe and the US. Here's the first video of the smartphone's "panel interface" in action. Is it us, or do you get the feeling that after the X1 takes your call it's going to kick your ass in Pai Gow poker? Coming mid 2008.

The frequencies it works on: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 or UMTS/HSDPA/HSUPA 900/1700/1900/2100 MHz or UMTS/HSDPA/HSUPA 850/1700/1900/2100 MHz).

I'm not sure I can get over the Windows Mobile heart of this phone. The first error message I see will ruin it for me.

Sony Ericsson marks the launch of its new brand XPERIA™ with the unveiling of the XPERIA™ X1 10 February 2008

The world of our consumers and customers is changing. To meet the growing need for mobile Web communication and multimedia entertainment, Sony Ericsson introduces XPERIA™. With this new brand Sony Ericsson will position itself at the forefront of mobile convergence.

Barcelona, Spain - 10th February 2008 -Today marked the launch of XPERIATM and a new era in mobile communications with the announcement of the XPERIA™ X1, a stand-out, arc slider phone from Sony Ericsson designed to address the growing need for a premium, converged mobile experience.

The XPERIATM X1 combines a 3-inch clear wide VGA display and a full QWERTY keyboard within a quality metal-finish body. With Windows Mobile® inside, the XPERIA™ X1 lets you choose from a dynamic range of activities at anytime and anywhere; from enjoying your favourite entertainment content to working efficiently on-the-move. Access a world of experiences simply by touching the XPERIA™ panel on the screen.

"XPERIA™ represents the first brand that is truly borne from within Sony Ericsson. It represents our vision for a premium, energised communication experience," said Dee Dutta, Head of Marketing, Sony Ericsson. "This launch, and the announcement of the X1, further strengthens the overall Sony Ericsson brand and places us at the forefront of mobile convergence."

"Our vision for the XPERIA™ X1 is to deliver a seamless blend of mobile Web communication and multimedia entertainment within a distinctive design," said Rikko Sakaguchi, Head of Portfolio and Propositions, Sony Ericsson. "XPERIA™ is our promise to think foremost of user experience and to deliver the premium experience - anytime, anywhere, anything, with anyone."

Sony Ericsson XPERIATM X1 - energised communication, the premium experience.

* Convergence of multimedia entertainment and mobile Web communication

* Unique arc slider with wide pitch easy-to-use QWERTY keyboard

* XPERIA™ panels - arrange as you want for easy access

* Enjoy multimedia entertainment on bright wide VGA display

* Windows Mobile® capabilities

XPERIA™ panel interface - experiences just the way you want them

Enjoy access to different experiences - Web, multimedia, applications - from your desktop. Navigate with the tip of your finger. Configure and have your XPERIA™ panels just the way you want them.

Multiple navigation - the choice is yours

XPERIA™ X1 lets you interact with your

phone in different ways. Touch, full QWERTY keyboard, 4-way key and optical joystick navigation. Switch seamlessly between operation modes.

Arc slider design - makes it stand out

The arc design gives a distinct and unique feel. Slide the screen upwards to reveal the wide pitch QWERTY keyboard. Ample distance between keys makes writing fast and easy.

Ultimate mobile experience - performance on the move

With Windows Mobile®, the highest data transfer rate (HSDPA/HSUPA) and WiFi™ support, you can enjoy your favourite entertainment and work efficiently on the move. Mobile access to everything that is important to you. aGPS gives you the freedom to explore the world. XPERIA™ X1 is a premium mobile experience.

The Sony Ericsson XPERIA™ X1 will be available in selected markets from the second half of 2008.

Legal Information

1) Facts and features may vary depending on local variant.

2) Talk and standby times are affected by network preferences; type of SIM card, connected accessories and various activities e.g. games. Kit contents and color options may differ from market to market. The full range of accessories may not be available in every market.

© Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB, 2007.

The Liquid Identity logo, XPERIA, the XPERIA logo and PlayNow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB. Sony is a trademark or registered trademark of Sony Corporation.

Ericsson is the trademark or registered trademark of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Microsoft, Windows, PowerPoint, Windows Media, Windows Mobile, Office, ActiveSync and Internet Explorer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

Bluetooth is a trademark or registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG Inc.. Java and all Java-based trademarks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sun Microsystems, Inc.

Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved. Subject to change without prior notice.

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications was established as a 50:50 joint venture by Sony and Ericsson in October 2001, with global corporate functions located in London. The company serves the worldwide communications market with innovative and feature-rich mobile phones, accessories and PC-cards, and it has R&D sites in Europe, Japan, China, India and America. Sony Ericsson is the title sponsor of the Women's Tennis Association, and works with the Association to promote the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour in over 80 cities during the year. For more information, please visit www.sonyericsson.com

Sony Ericsson XPERIATM X1 - At a Glance

Camera

* Auto focus

* 3.2 megapixel camera

* Photo light

* Video recording

Music

* Bluetooth™ stereo (A2DP)

* Media player

* Music tones

* PlayNow™

* Windows Media Player Mobile

* 3D games

* FM radio

* Java

* Video streaming

* Video viewing

Internet

* Internet Explorer® Mobile

* RSS feeds

Communication and Messaging

* Polyphonic ringtones

* Speakerphone

* Vibrating alert

* Video calling

* Email

* Picture messaging (MMS)

* Predictive text input

* Text messaging (SMS)

Design

* XPERIA™ panels

* Optical joystick navigation

* Navigation key

* Picture wallpaper

* Touch navigation

Organiser

* Alarm clock

* Calculator

* Calendar

* Document editors

* Document readers

* Flight mode

* Handwriting recognition

* Notes

* Phone book

* Tasks

* Touchscreen

Connectivity

* aGPS

* Bluetooth™ technology

* Modem

* Synchronization

* USB support

* WLAN

Windows® Mobile® Operating System

* Microsoft® Outlook Mobile: email, contacts, calendar, tasks

* Microsoft® Office Mobile: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

* Internet Explorer® Mobile

* Windows Media™ Player Mobile

* Windows Live™

* Exchange ActiveSync®

* Voice control

* Utility Applications: file explorer, calculator, pictures & video, notes

Facts and Figures

* Size: 110 x 53 x 16.7 mm

* Weight: 145 grams

Available colours

* Black

* Silver

* Main screen: 65,536 color TFT

* Resolution: 800 X 480 pixels

* Size: 3 inches

Memory

* Phone memory: up to 400 MB

* microSD™ memory card support

Availability and versions

Networks

* GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

* UMTS/HSDPA/HSUPA 900/1700/1900/2100 MHz

* UMT S/HSDPA/HSUPA 850/1700/1900/2100 MHz