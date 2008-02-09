XEL-1: Sony's First OLED TV Reviewed by Sound and Vision (The Bastards)

I can't say I'm not jealous that Al at Sound and Vision for getting first domestic review of the upcoming Sony 11-inch OLED TV. The set has one of the highest price/size ratios ever, but it also pulls off one of the highest performances of any modern TV, too. Here are the particulars, in case you have an extra US$2500 to blow on a TV that'll look huge in your daughter's doll house.

• The TV has two HDMI ports

• It's not quite HD, with a res of half of 1080p (960x540, although it will of course accept HD resolutions, and that is enough for an 11-incher.)

• 3mm thick on the main screen unit, about the same as three credit cards!

• The base unit contains the ports and upward firing speakers aiming through an aluminum grill.

• There is a USB port for media modules; right now there is a web content streamer, but DVD and wireless HDMI modules are coming.

• The remote is slim and controls a cross media bar interface like that on the PS3.

• The set is terrible in direct lighting because of a highly reflective screen.

• Visual quality was on par with the best plasmas and LCDs, and surpassed many sets in contrast and shadow detail.

[Sound and Vision]