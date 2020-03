Xbox Media Center, which was originally a media center for some console whose name we can't remember, has finally come to Macs. Why would you need this when FrontRow or other media centers work just fine natively? As the XBMC team (and loyal fans) can attest to, the codec support, usability and functionality is higher than even the Xbox 360 when it comes to playing back downloaded content. 9 to 5 Mac has an interview with one of the developers on the 0.1 version. [9to5mac]