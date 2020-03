The promised MGM films have just arrived to Xbox LIVE Marketplace. 360 owners will be able to enjoy films like the first four Rockies, The Terminator, Species, or a personal favourite, Wargames—with most supporting HD quality. If only MGM and Microsoft could team up to release more than just 19 movies from MGM's rich library, we'd really be on to something pantsworthy. [Xbox via firingsquad]