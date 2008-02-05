Xbox 360 Elite Laptop

Benjamin Heckendorn (aka Ben Heck) is known to most of the geek world as a console modding god. And his latest accomplishment, squeezing an Xbox 360 Elite into a laptop, is his best revision yet. Because while he's made 360 laptops before, this is his first based upon the newer 65nm chipset (plus it features the Elite's larger 120GB hard drive). And we especially appreciate that the 17" screen Heck installed uses a 1280×720 resolution (as opposed to 1280X768) for true 720p picture. Yes, we really are mega geeks. Hit the jump to watch Heck's demo video as he loads Halo 3.

Hotness. [benheck]