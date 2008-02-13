How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Xbox 360 Controller Mod Has Duplicate Buttons in the Rear

HG, or Head in the Game Controllers, had a brilliant idea to mod Xbox 360 controllers by duplicating some front face buttons onto the back. Why would you need this? So you won't have to move your thumb away from the stick—which usually controls aiming or camera movement—in order to hit the action buttons.

This isn't just for gamers who want a slight edge on the competition, but also for disabled gamers who need to relocate buttons because of an inability to hit certain key combinations. In either case, it's a pretty neat idea that doesn't really cost all that much more ($US69 for two buttons on the back or $US89 for four) than a standard controller.

360 Fanboy also points out that Gamer Modz has a similar modded controller product that's customized for Halo 3 and Gears of War. They've also got a "turbo" fire controller that will hit the triggers at about 50,000 times a second. [HG Controllers via Xbox 360 Fanboy via Oh Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles