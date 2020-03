You would think that getting a refurbished iPod would be cheaper than getting a new one, wouldn't you? Well, it's not. As reader Chris pointed out, now that the 1GB Shuffles cost $65 , having to fork out $69 for a refurbished model seems a little bit steep. Of course, if you're stupid enough to pay more for a refurbished model, then I've got no sympathy for you.

[Apple - Thanks Chris!]