Wowzers—Cheapest HDMI Cable We've Ever Seen Is $2

High-end cable fans, get your New Balances on and run! Run to the Amazon, because it's flogging HDMI super high-resolution cable from DVI Gear for a measly $US2. Yep, you heard. Two. Bucks. Our tipster Jon put it thus: "Holy Crap 2 dollar 6 foot HDMI cables," adding that the cheapest he'd ever seen was around seven times that amount. The closest competitor we could find via Google was OutletPC with a $4 version. UPDATE: Editorial Assistant Benny, the Artist formerly known as Bennytheintern, tells me that he bought some last summer for a bit more than a buck from the same place. Still a good deal, though. [Amazon]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

