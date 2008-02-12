Wowzers—Cheapest HDMI Cable We've Ever Seen Is $2

High-end cable fans, get your New Balances on and run! Run to the Amazon, because it's flogging HDMI super high-resolution cable from DVI Gear for a measly $US2. Yep, you heard. Two. Bucks. Our tipster Jon put it thus: "Holy Crap 2 dollar 6 foot HDMI cables," adding that the cheapest he'd ever seen was around seven times that amount. The closest competitor we could find via Google was OutletPC with a $4 version. UPDATE: Editorial Assistant Benny, the Artist formerly known as Bennytheintern, tells me that he bought some last summer for a bit more than a buck from the same place. Still a good deal, though. [Amazon]