Wow-Pen Joy Mouse Has Not a Pen, Wow, Nor Joy in Sight

From the people who bought you the Wow-Pen Mouse, now get your hands around the Wow-Pen Joy Mouse. This shark fin-shaped mouse is F to the Ug to the Lee, but its ergonomics can only do good things to you (or something). It supports Windows 98/ME/2000/XP/Vista, weighs 200g and has a resolution of 800 dpi. Expect it to hit around the middle of March, price will be around US$30. Gallery for those of you into ergo-porn below. [Aving USA]
