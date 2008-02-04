Worst Valentine's Gift Ever



We know that, as geeks, we're all tempted to take Valentine's Day to the "next level." Just so you know, this fibre optic rose is not that level.

Whether it's some sort of glowing undergarment or just a good old fashioned "I put no thought into your personality or the nature of our relationship" red/pink Nano, the word of the day is "restraint." Gizmodo's unsolicited advice: go classic on Valentine's Day. And no, you don't actually need to put thought into it, just a bit of money and an equal amount of taste.

And as with any holiday gift, avoid the words "fibre optic" like the plague.