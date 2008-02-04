World's Smallest DS is Real Paper Mario

With dimensions of 1.4" x 0.75" x 0.25" (35.5 x 19 x 6.4mm), the paper craft Nintendo DS is so small, it makes your manhood look like the Maxblaster. The art work was put together by Nintendo fanboy, SonicScape Jun, who has such a steady hand, he should have clearly been surgeon. The scaled replica may not work, but it does have a functioning hinged case and even a teeny-weeny game card, which can be inserted into the main unit. Jump for another picture of the miniature marvel.

We know; you are not to sure why, but you want one. We are experiencing the same mixed emotions at this point in time. Luckily, all you need is some glue, a knife, some basic office supplies, Jun's PDF instruction kit and you are on your way. Apparently, it will take 1.5-hours to make, but be warned; your fat, blubbery fingers will probably make this project next to impossible. Stress levels are likely to increase to fist-through-LCD-screen type proportions. For the sake of the LCD, give this one a miss, we beg you. Against our best advice, you can hit the link for the detailed how to. [Tekenstein, PDF Instructions via Technabob]