World's Largest Solar Farm Opens: A Billion Trees Probably Died to Build It

A solar farm has opened in Spain that consists of 120,000 solar panels over 100 hectares (247 acres). It also has a peak capacity of 20 megawatts and it can power up to 20,000 homes—making it the world's largest solar farm to date. The farm is expected to generate an estimated annual income of US$28 million and reduce CO2 emissions by about 42,000 tons a year.

Ironically, a huge amount of trees were probably mowed down to get this thing up and running, but local agencies insist that "high environmental criteria" were maintained in the construction of the plant. Plus, they built it in Jumilla, a wine-producing region. That land could have been used to get me drunk. Damn you solar power! [Technology For Life via Treehugger]