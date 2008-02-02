World of Warcraft Mana Energy Potion Will Probably Sell Incredibly Well

Taking into account that WoW has over 100.4 gazillion subscribers at last count, we surmise that a drink based on mana potions in the game should sell incredibly well. It's hard to tell how this thing will taste without actually drinking and subsequently puking it up, but it's supposed to give you 5-8 hours of uninterrupted "jitter-free energy".

This translates into 5-8 hours of grinding for gold in Warcraft, something you could pay an Asian kid $2 to do for you. Combine this with the Final Fantasy Potion, and you'll get both your HP and MP back—plus a free trip to the hospital. [Mana Potions via Wow Insider via Crunchgear]