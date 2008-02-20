WizKid Device Stretches its Neck to be Friends With You

Wizkid is a technological artwork exploring the human-machine interface, a bit like the eerie-eyeball OptoIsolator or the Mind Chair. Programmed to notice you walking nearby, it homes in on your face, stretching and twisting its neck to point its screen at you. With a bunch of gestures you can tell it to play games or browse information pages, and it even anticipates your desires—perhaps by slipping on some freeform jazz fusion when you walk in the door (hopefully, without then trying to seduce you). Intrigued? There's more info below the gallery.