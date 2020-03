For all of you whose Wii sensor bar has broken (are you listening, J. Diaz?) CYBER Gadget's wireless version has the added benefit of a clock tacked onto it. It also looks good—it's been so long since we had a Wii session that I can't remember what the original looked like, but the words "prehistoric" and "windscreen wiper" do spring to mind. This one costs US$18 and runs on four AA batteries, but you can plug it into a USB port if you want it with wires. [ALBOTAS]