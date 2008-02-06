Wireless Band-Aids Monitor Your Gashes From Afar

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's what putting a wireless chip in a Band-Aid will allow your nurse to do: monitor your blood glucose, ph-level, pressure, as well as perform ECG functions and embed a three-axis accelerometer on your wound. This may not mean much to you as a guy who doesn't have a gigantic sword cut in your side, but come the end of 2009, nurses will be able to keep track of how well your injury's healing from the comfort of their station at the hospital. This means fewer trips to be checked out for you, and quicker reports on whether or not you're going to die. [eetimes]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

