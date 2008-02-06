Wireless Band-Aids Monitor Your Gashes From Afar

Here's what putting a wireless chip in a Band-Aid will allow your nurse to do: monitor your blood glucose, ph-level, pressure, as well as perform ECG functions and embed a three-axis accelerometer on your wound. This may not mean much to you as a guy who doesn't have a gigantic sword cut in your side, but come the end of 2009, nurses will be able to keep track of how well your injury's healing from the comfort of their station at the hospital. This means fewer trips to be checked out for you, and quicker reports on whether or not you're going to die. [eetimes]