Wiimote Nerf Blaster Shoots Foam Darts, Adds Meaning to Life

Every now and again a product comes along that makes us question how we ever managed without it. Well, the Wiimote Nerf Blaster has us asking ourselves the same question. Details are light at the moment, but the most amazing technology combination since the touchscreen/phone will include a fully functioning Nerf blaster, as well as providing on-screen controls via the docked Wiimote. The peripheral is probably intended for EA's upcoming Nerf N-Strike title, but whatever the use, it will certainly enrich many, many lives. Bless you, EA Sports. [Kotaku]