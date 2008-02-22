WiiMote Lightsaber Add-on Possible For Xbox 360, PS3?

Kotaku found this InterSense technology demo down at the Game Developers Conference, which seems to do what Nintendo and LucasArts will not: a 1 to 1 mapping of a gesture controller to a lightsaber on screen. These guys are more of a technology company rather than a peripheral company like Novint, so they're aiming at getting a volume deal with a console manufacturer like Microsoft or Sony to bundle their tech into controllers. Head over to the 'tak to see their demo video. It's a little laggy, but them's the breaks. [Kotaku]