Wii Fit Doesn't Actually Make You Fit, Definitely Makes Miyamoto's Wallet Fat

It was always unlikely to us that the Wii Fit would be the thing to sculpt your gelatinous torso into something suitable for American Gladiators, but Nintendo's Miyamoto finally admitted it himself.

He says that the Wii Fit's purpose isn't to make you fit, but to make you aware of your body. It's the same thing you could accomplish with a bathroom scale and an excel document, but it's much more fun when you do it as a family and get to play little minigames with it. Plus there's yoga. Either way, we still believe the Wii Fit is worth its fairly reasonable price tag if your family's not really health conscious—which describes most readers here. [Nintendo via CVG via Kotaku]