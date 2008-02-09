How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What Most Likely Killed the Undersea Data Cables

Stephan Beckert, research director at TeleGeography, studies these undersea data cables every day of his life, and has the best guesses as to what really put them out of commission. UPDATE: Yep, confirmed.

•There probably isn't a fifth cable, according to his sources and the Khaleez Times in the UAB seems to have double counted one.
•One cable is officially not cut, but is suffering a power outage.
•Likely, the rest of the cables have been damaged by fishing nets or boat anchors (those two causes account for 65% and 18% of all undersea cable problems).
•Officially, he believes the chances of the cables being cut by "sharks with laser beams on their fricking heads" is unlikely.
•While two cables cut in a week is a bit higher than average, its not unusual: Last year, 50 cables were damaged in the Atlantic alone.

Why are we still talking about this? Because I somehow find it fascinating, although Beckert's explanations make it less so. [WSJ Blog, thanks Ben Worthen. Previously on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles