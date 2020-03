If you have a burning desire to surf the internets on your TV with Apple TV and its crappy little remote, Safari HD has you covered. It's actually a native Apple TV browser coded with the WebKit rendering engine, and it supports Flash plus anything else Safari can handle. After downloading the installer, you've gotta open an SSH connection and do a minor bit of command mojo, but it's easy enough for even the nubbiest noob. And TV net browsing is pretty nubby. [Brandon Holland via Apple TV Hacks]