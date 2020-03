I wouldn't—well, I would just once, like to see what it's like to dive with The Hives singing along while I fin down to a reef —because I like to live out my Darth Vader fantasies, but this MP3 player could just persuade me otherwise. What is remarkable about this iRiver iFP-380T, with its waterproof case and headset, is that you can go down to 200 feet with it clipped onto your mask. The device runs on one 9-volt battery and one AA and it costs US$199. [Frontgate via UberReview]