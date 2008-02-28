Water Ball Ripple Sink Makes Me Want to Tinkle

If we were handy enough to build our own sinks, we'd build one exactly like this "The Ripple" faucet, designed by Smith Newnam, which equates relative ball movement to the temperature and amount of water flowing out. Hot water makes the LED glow red, while cold makes it glow blue, and the two hot and cold channels mix together in the open air to make for your desired temperature. Awesome? Definitely. Practical? Not so much. Just try moving that ball around without accidentally touching the scorching water. [Flickr via Yanko Design]