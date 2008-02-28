Water Ball Ripple Sink Makes Me Want to Tinkle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If we were handy enough to build our own sinks, we'd build one exactly like this "The Ripple" faucet, designed by Smith Newnam, which equates relative ball movement to the temperature and amount of water flowing out. Hot water makes the LED glow red, while cold makes it glow blue, and the two hot and cold channels mix together in the open air to make for your desired temperature. Awesome? Definitely. Practical? Not so much. Just try moving that ball around without accidentally touching the scorching water. [Flickr via Yanko Design]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

