How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Washing Machine Makes Your Assault Rifles Sparkle

So you have hoarded thousands of guns in a homemade bunker for that inevitable moment when WWIII comes knocking at your door. That's all well and good, but how do you keep such an impressive arsenal clean? The answer is the F636HT Heavy Duty Long Gun & Handgun System. This bad boy clean up to 10 handguns or 4 long guns simultaneously—which is a big time saver.

Plus, the F636HT features a generator that can heat and treat your guns on the go—and the included solution is good can clean up to 1000 guns. Unfortunately, it won't make your guns softer and gentler to the touch nor will it leave your weapons with a fresh lavender scent. Oh, and it costs a whopping US$7100. [Sonics Online via Ballerhouse via Uberreview]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles