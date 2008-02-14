Wake Up Running With The Runnning Alarm Clock

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There are so many alarm clocks out there that do their best to make you get out of bed – from having to put together a puzzle to hitting a target with a laser. The latest is a little bastard of clock that starts running away from you on its two oversized wheels after you've hit the snooze button. It can fall up to three feet, so it will just bounce right off your bedroom table if you don't get your lazy backside out of bed.

It apparently sounds a lot like R2D2 too, as it beeps at you from the other side of the room, making you get out of bed to turn it off. I don't know why I'd want to use an alarm that would not only piss me off when it wouldn't shut up, but gradually turn my love for Star Wars robots into a deep-seeded loathing. I guess Lucas tried to do that himself with Attack of the Clones though...

