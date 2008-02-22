Waci-Pad Gives You Total Entertainment Control in a Light Switch

The Aurora Multimedia site says that their 6 or 12 button Waci-Pad is "ideal for wall or podium mounting," we know exactly where we're putting this—next to the our front door so we can switch on all our electronics when we enter the house (or off when we leave, but that never happens).

The Waci-Pad is essentially a IR/RF/Ethernet front-end to control your DVD/TV/CD/Blu-ray player and your lights, which means it's perfect for flipping on all your junk at once. It's home automation on the level of home-builders or home-modification, which is a step above just getting a universal remote, which might be a safer bet for most readers out there. But if you want to get fancy and outfit your entertainment room like an auditorium, there you go. [Aurora Multimedia - Thanks Jason!]