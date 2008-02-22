Vuzix iWear AV920-C Headset: Daisy Chain for 4 Player Splitscreen Gaming

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At this year's Game Developer's conference, Vuzix has unveiled a headset with a new feature that should be very interesting for gamers—especially fans of co-op FPS titles. The iWear AV920-C is capable of accepting video from anything with a composite video out and displaying it on the internal 640x480 LCDs. That's equivalent to viewing a 62-inch display viewed from 9-feet away—but that is not even the most interesting part. The folks at Vuzix had FPS fans in mind when they included technology in the AV920-C that allows gamers to connect up to 4 headsets in a daisy chain to a single console.

That means users can engage in 4 player co-op splitscreen games with each headset displaying only their specific in-game view. So, peeking in on what your opponent is doing while playing a co-op FPS would be a thing of the past. If that sounds cool, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on one. The device is expected to be released later this month for a price that has yet to be determined. [Vuzix via IGN]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

