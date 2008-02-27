Vista Capable Sticker Lawsuit Becomes Class Action

Remember the lawsuit filed a little while ago against Microsoft because PCs with "Windows Vista Capable" stickers weren't actually all that Vista Capable? A federal judge just granted that suit class action status, meaning that if you bought a Vista "Capable" PC during the 2006 Holidays, you might be in store to get a little bit of cash back.

The US District Court Judge says the suit can "pursue a 'price inflation' line of reasoning", which means that buyers were duped into paying more for a computer that did have that sticker than one that did not, even though the difference between the two were negligible (and both weren't actually Vista-capable). We'll update you as the case develops. [Computerworld via MacWorld UK]