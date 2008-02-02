Vista Box Needs Instructions to Open

Oh Microsoft, when will you ever live down the Apple comparisons? It's not all the mactards' fault, you know—not when you are pulling stunts like this. Seriously, you have a "How To" page showing customers "how to" open the Vista software packaging—and it's a 3-step process.

The Windows Vista box opens with a swing-out section that holds your DVD and manuals. The box has two security seals that need to be cut or removed before it can be opened. To open the box 1. On the top of the box, cut along the grooves on either side of the Microsoft Certificate of Authenticity label. 2. Peel the red tabbed label off the front of the box and discard. 3. Holding the box with the Windows logo facing you, grasp the red tab on the top of the box, and pull it to the right to open the box as shown here.