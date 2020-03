After paying almost twice as much as the Apple IIc's original price for a unopened one in mint condition on eBay—$2553—Dan Budiac couldn't just let his freshly purchased piece of vintage computing gather dust (and $$$) on a shelf as a trophy box. Nope, he had to subject it to that most time-honoured of rituals: the strip and manhandle photoset. Here's a few shots, but check out the whole set if virginal 24-year-olds are your thing.

