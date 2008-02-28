Vintage View-Master Clock: A Reminder That You Are Getting Old

View-Masters were a part of just about everyone's childhood. For those trying to relive those days, Minnesota artist Debra Dressler has come up with these handmade clocks made with genuine vintage View-Masters. As you might suspect, "handmade" and "vintage" are usually codewords for "expensive," and at US$145, that is pretty much the case here. However, if that is a little more money than you want to spend on a clock, you could probably build one using a newer View-Master fairly easily. [Uncommon Goods]