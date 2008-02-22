I got a chance to see first hand what the newly announced Zune gaming platform could look like. It's important to keep in mind that this announcement is still in the early stages of development, and we won't see any finished products, on the business or creative side, anytime soon. But this quick video walkthrough gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of development, API integration and wireless gaming.
Video Tour and Details of Zune Games and SDK
Trending Stories Right Now
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.