Video: Laptop Catches Fire at LAX, Foreign Woman Freaks Out



We're not sure if this video is of the same Dell laptop that caught fire at LAX about a year and a half ago during the laptop blaze of '06, but we've watched the thing three times already with our carpet-matching CSI kit out. It looks different. Nevertheless, if it is the same laptop, you've now got a video of the somewhat-scary fireballs that emit from the Sony battery-infested body of this Dell. The people in the terminal sure are freaking out, screaming "OH MY GOD" and jumping up on those vinyl seats. That's probably what we'd do too—not reach in an try and save his porn like the dude halfway in the clip.