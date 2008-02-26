Vampire Traffic Cameras Detect Blood, Control Carpool Lanes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Those nutty Brits, obsessed with their CCTV cameras, dirty hot water and blood pudding, have decided to mix it all into a single gadget: road cameras which can detect blood and water in the bodies inside the car using an infrared beam. The system will be able to spot who's abusing the carpool lanes, fining you in case you were trying to fool the police using Marge, your special "inflatable friend." Definitely, I'm not moving. My question now is, what happens if you are a driving zombie?

OK. I guess zombies don't do the pool thing (see what I did there? see? OK. Nevermind. I'll get me coat.) [Daily Mail]

