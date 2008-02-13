Valentine's Day Is Most Popular Texting Holiday

Maybe it was induced by the shorthand we'd read for years off Necco Sweethearts, but according to AT&T, Valentine's Day is the most popular holiday for text messaging. From February 13th to the 14th, there's a 33% spike in texting traffic. Yes, you know what that means. The mobile owning population is trying 33% harder to get laid than on a normal day. For a full list of officially sanctioned booty call shorthand, hit the jump. We don't recommend a single, nonsensical letter of it. No one ever made out after calling someone a QT. (But if so, let us know in the comments. We may have expensive jewellery to return).

2G2BT [Too good to be true]

4EAE [Forever and ever]

4U [For you]

AML [All my love]

D8 [Date]

FTBOMH [From the bottom of my heart]

GNSD [Good night, sweet dreams]

H2CUS [Hope to see you soon]

ILU [I love you]

IMU [I miss you]

ISLY [I still love you]

IWALU [I will always love you]

KOTC [Kiss on the cheek]

KOTL [Kiss on the lips]

MUSM [Miss you so much]

QT [Cutie]

TY [Thank you]

TOY [Thinking of you]

URH [You are hot]

UW [You're welcome]

XOXOXO [Hugs & Kisses]