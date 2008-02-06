Using Hundreds of LEGO Star Wars Mini-Spaceships to Create Huge Battles

Instead of building a huge Millennium Falcon out of thousands of LEGO pieces, Tim Goddard decided to use thousands of LEGO blocks to create 200 Star Wars mini-sets, from Star Destroyers to TIE Interceptors and Snow Speeders. He then uses these mini-scale models to make famous movie scenes, including the Battle of Hoth, the Millennium Falcon inside the Death Star and the race through the tunnels of Death Star II. The level of abstraction while keeping "apparent" detail is amazing at this scale. Interview and huge (I mean, HUGE) galleries after the jump.