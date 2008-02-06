How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Using Hundreds of LEGO Star Wars Mini-Spaceships to Create Huge Battles

Instead of building a huge Millennium Falcon out of thousands of LEGO pieces, Tim Goddard decided to use thousands of LEGO blocks to create 200 Star Wars mini-sets, from Star Destroyers to TIE Interceptors and Snow Speeders. He then uses these mini-scale models to make famous movie scenes, including the Battle of Hoth, the Millennium Falcon inside the Death Star and the race through the tunnels of Death Star II. The level of abstraction while keeping "apparent" detail is amazing at this scale. Interview and huge (I mean, HUGE) galleries after the jump.

2224286030_8b1a1a709c.jpg2224119074_d4dc407114.jpg2224118738_8ab4f52b09-1.jpg2223325369_09d4bab7a8.jpg2169743756_f8cab9fa84.jpg2169743132_e9be2309a2.jpg2169742760_73df5d4c87.jpg2168949289_3296a990af.jpg2168947371_0d257a17c8.jpg2168945799_094e5cd984.jpg2168945309_75d36bddf4.jpg2168945149_3cb89d0db7-1.jpg2147423642_1205b624a9-1.jpg2230434977_837786b859.jpg2231229286_12fc20e777.jpg2231229742_23ca38aa37.jpg2224286816_81b3a317ba.jpg2224286410_5e1b0ff761.jpg2224118738_8ab4f52b09.jpg2223496399_40a46f1710.jpg2223495925_83aa8b1944.jpg2223495671_a3c600930d.jpg2223495411_8c8140d7e7.jpg2168945149_3cb89d0db7.jpg2147423642_1205b624a9.jpg2147423498_5e7fa01bdf.jpg2147422888_beba4b362d.jpg2147422816_8821ae92dc.jpg2146628675_f64ae6a02c.jpg2146628453_5981aa1b43.jpg2087654834_d8a61106bc.jpg2087654768_f400960089.jpg2087654612_3ca66c504c.jpg2086871045_492978c8b4.jpg2086870977_a7fb1dbc37.jpg2086870687_8ddf1dab1d.jpg2086870513_0a836c3be7.jpg2063629864_7b6d1ceb74.jpg2063629798_e01e338051.jpg2063629722_f61bfff65b.jpg2063629628_108e83cb14.jpg2063629556_aba9212500.jpg2063629488_d5682b4848.jpg2063628864_354379769c.jpg2062836871_bdf33664c6.jpg2062836781_8eb8bd4e51.jpg2062836113_64484ae7a2.jpg2062836003_01ff24e28f.jpg1571549244_101b21083d.jpg1571548522_db1c0a89e2.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles