USB Speedometer Measures WPM From Super Slow to Court Reporter Speed

We can see this USB typing Speedometer being extremely useful for young typists who want to improve their speed, or Brian Lam if he ever wants to type faster than three words per minute, but it's a USB gadget that plugs into your computer and tells you how fast you're typing. If you want to keep track of how much you've typed during the entire day (say, if you're a writer getting paid by the word), it measures that too. The meter goes up to 260 WPM, but the world's fastest typist can only go 212 WPM. And that was with a DVORAK keyboard layout, which you're probably not using. [Drink Stuff via Nexus 404 via Technabob]