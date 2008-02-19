USB Owl Blinks Wisely, Doesn't Leave Owl Pellets, or Worse, On Your Monitor

This desktop owl toy is the intellectual's version of the USB humping dog: plug it in, perch it on your monitor and get lovely warm reassuring feelings as it looks around and blinks appreciatively at your typing. On the other hand, it may also evoke weird Harry Potter-esque waking nightmares—watch the short video to check how you'll react.



Useless, but very cute, it also comes with a perching log, just in case that blank-eyed stare from above reallydoes give you the chills. Available May in the UK for around $30. [Geekalerts]