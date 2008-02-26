USB Missile Launcher Comes With Webcam For Optimal Accuracy

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

USB Missile Launchers have been around for years and years and years, but why did it take this long for someone to stick a webcam on it? Seriously, what could be better for aiming a foam dart at that punk Bob from accounting than being able to see where you're aiming in first person view? If I had one of these instead of a standard Missile Launcher, I could have nailed Dvorak through the heart and recorded the thing at the same time. Oh technology, why are you never here when we need you? [IWOOT via Shiny Shiny]

