This gadget from Polar is a multifunction card reader that distinguishes itself from all the others with a dust-proof sliding lid and a built-in clock (wow!) and thermometer. It is an analog thermometer, but what the heck: everything else is digital nowadays, so its nice to see some cheapo mashup analogness. The reader supports SD, MMC, T-Flash and MemorySticks of all varieties, is USB 2.0 for speed, and if its triangular goodness appeals to you, you can find it in black, white and orange for US$15. [USBGeek]
USB Card Reader Squeezes in a Thermometer and Digital Clock Too
