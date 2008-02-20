Universal Turns Blu

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Universal smartly wants its movies to be on the HD format that still exists, so it's switching to Blu-ray. If you would like to further delve into their rationale, here's their statement:

"While Universal values the close partnership we have shared with Toshiba, it is time to turn our focus to releasing new and catalog titles on Blu-ray," said Craig Kornblau, president of Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

"The path for widespread adoption of the next-generation platform has finally become clear. Universal will continue its aggressive efforts to broaden awareness for hi-def´s unparalleled offerings in interactivity and connectivity, at an increasingly affordable price. The emergence of a single, high-definition format is cause for consumers, as well as the entire entertainment industry, to celebrate."

We're grabbing more details about how they're planning the transition. Until then, here's what you can do. [Home Media Magazine]

