Is 20 Films From Universal Enough To Save HD DVD? Ahh, No...

Despite everyone thinking that Toshiba should just throw in the towel, they just keep on truckin'. It's like they've watched too many WWE wrestling matches, and believe that just because it's the main event and they're the crowd favourite, they'll come back and steal victory at the last minute.

Except that they won't. Not with Universal announcing its undying love for the format with a paltry 20 movies over 2008. Sure, the release said a minimum of 20 movies, so there could be more thrown in there with classics like Atonement, The Kingdom, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, American Gangster, and Charlie Wilson’s War.

Is it just me, or do all of those films sound like the tedious drone of boredom in list form? What Universal really needs to do is release something big, like Lord of the Rings to save the format. Oh wait, that's right. New Line went Blu-ray with Warner. Sorry HD DVD, you're screwed.

