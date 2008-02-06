Ultra-Powerful Sniper TV-B-Gone Rifle with LED Aim

TV-B-Gone + 30 infrared LEDs + mineral crystal lens + blue LED laser-like precision aim + PVC tubes + black paint = Judgement Day. And this time it's personal, punks. [hacked gadgets]

[Ed. Note: The opinions in this post belong entirely to the writer and Dirty Harry. The editor of this site does not condone of using such devices in public places like tradeshows and press conferences (especially those) as it is inconsiderate of the work and time people put into such presentations. Plus, it definitely isn't funny a second time. At all. Period...Stop looking at me like that. ]