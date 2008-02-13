TV Easel is Not Just For Artsy Types

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I may be a little biased because I enjoy painting, but this TV easel concept from designer Axel Bjurström is a hell of a lot nicer than one of the kits you can pick up from your local Target. The best part is that the design mimics the traditional painter's easel in both form and function—it is adjustable in both height and angle. It can also accommodate TV sizes from 32 to 47 inches. If you don't want to wall mount, this would be a great alternative. Too bad it is only a concept at this point. [Axel Bjurström via Dezeen]

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

