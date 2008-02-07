Turn a Nokia into a 3G Wi-Fi Hotspot With JoikuSpot

Just like WMWifiRouter did for 3G Windows Mobile phones, JoikuSpot allows 3G S60 Nokia phones to act like a Wi-Fi hotspot for other devices. The principle is the same: a 3G connection comes in, goes through the phone, and out to your iPhone or laptop (through Wi-Fi) so you can access 3G on the go. However, JoikuSpot only supports HTTP and HTTPS, so Outlook, Skype and BitTorrent may not work (maybe not even some types of VPN). May want to poke around for more info before you rely on this for work on the go. [Joiku via IntoMobile]