TSA Apologizes for Being Douches About Gadgets HOORAY BLOGGERS!

So, this new Transportation Security Administration blog is both endearing and creepy. Endearing, because it's cute when bureaucrats try to act like real people with real lives and feelings and whatnot, but creepy because of things like its subtitle: "Terrorists Evolve. Threats Evolve. Security Must Stay Ahead. You Play A Part." Anyhoo, some real bloggers, like Scott at Laughing Squid pointed out to them that at some airports, specifically San Fran's, security people were being dicks about gadgets in bags—making you pull out everything from cords to BlackBerries, not just laptops. The bloggercrats checked into it and guess what? Not kosher!

AU: Not sure what the laws are in Australia, but it's probably fairly similar. If anyone knows, drop me an email

Consequently, we're treated to a triumphant little post titled HOORAY BLOGGERS!, touting bloggers' "first official impact on [the TSA's]operations." That's right, making local TSA offices follow standard agency procedure is "a win for the blogesphere" [sic, though blogosphere isn't a real word like "the," so maybe I'm being the douche now] . I'm still debating which parts of this are truly disturbing. I'll get back to you. [TSA via BoingBoing]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

