Tributaries T12 Power Strip Is Overkill With 12 Ports, Eight of Which Rotate

Tributaries has had a rotating power strip on the market before, but this T12 seems like they're going all out—and by all out, we mean adding two extra ports to the strip. The whole thing comes in at an amazing 12 ports, eight of which rotate at up to 90 degrees so AC adapters don't bump into each other. Plus there's even coax and Ethernet protection. Sounds good, right? Too bad it costs US$120, and doesn't even include a UPS battery backup in that price. [Tributaries Cable]