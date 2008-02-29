Tributaries has had a rotating power strip on the market before, but this T12 seems like they're going all out—and by all out, we mean adding two extra ports to the strip. The whole thing comes in at an amazing 12 ports, eight of which rotate at up to 90 degrees so AC adapters don't bump into each other. Plus there's even coax and Ethernet protection. Sounds good, right? Too bad it costs US$120, and doesn't even include a UPS battery backup in that price. [Tributaries Cable]
Tributaries T12 Power Strip Is Overkill With 12 Ports, Eight of Which Rotate
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.